London concert next week promises to ‘bring back the light’ for Jews

For British Jews, life over the last three years has been dark, but a concert organised by Jewish music events group Bishnat next week in London vows to “bring back the light”.
The event, which will take place on Tuesday evening at St John’s Wood Synagogue, will feature the internationally acclaimed singer Shulem (Shulem Lemmer) and special guests, including Choni G (Choni Goldman), a chazan described as South Africa’s favourite Jewish singer.
Lemmer, speaking from New York City, explained why spreading joy through music was more vital than ever.
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