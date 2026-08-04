Local faith leaders pledge support to Jewish community at Watford vigil

Community leaders have gathered together for a moving interfaith vigil against antisemitism, organised by Watford Synagogue.

The vigil, titled Standing Together Against Antisemitism, was arranged in conjunction with Watford Interfaith Association (WIFA) and held in the Watford Peace Garden in Cassiobury Park.

Speaking on behalf of Watford mosques, Councillor Asif Khan said: “I believe deeply in the importance of standing together against hatred in all its forms. We gather here today to stand with the Jewish community and to say clearly and without hesitation: antisemitism is wrong. It has no place in Watford, no place in our country, and no place in any civilised society.

“As Muslims, this solidarity comes from a very deep place within our faith and our shared history. To our Jewish community – you are valued, respected, and not alone. We stand beside you.”