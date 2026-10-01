Local DJ preparing one-off show to mark third anniversary of October 7

In the nearly three years since October 7, diaspora Jews have found their own, individual ways to remember the lives lost on and since that day, be that through sport, art, or community.
For 68-year-old Neville Fox, that outlet is as a radio DJ on a local station in Hertfordshire, where he lives with his wife.
Since 2024, the veteran record spinner has volunteered for Welwyn Hatfield Radio, hosting a show of tunes from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s every Wednesday evening.
It was on the first anniversary of October 7 that Neville decided to play some songs to commemorate the victims of the massacre.
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