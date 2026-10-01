Local DJ preparing one-off show to mark third anniversary of October 7

“I decided to just do four songs at the beginning and one at the end of my show,” Neville shared with the JC.

“However, I know I'm not allowed to be political, so I couldn't really say too much,” he continued. “So I put out a load of posts on Facebook and told friends that I was going to do this within the show, and that got a nice response.”

Since then, he has played a few songs to mark other major events – Emily Damari’s release from captivity, and the tragic news of the deaths of Shiri Bibas and children Ariel and Kfir.

Then, when Israel and Iran began to exchange strikes in June 2025, Neville wanted to go a step further and do a dedicated show to take people’s minds elsewhere.

“It was obviously hitting everyone hard,” said Neville, who attends Welwyn Garden City Hebrew Congregation. “I thought it was probably time to try and do something upbeat.”

By that point, he had an account with Mixcloud, an online platform for streaming DJ mixes and radio shows, and he played a three-hour set free from any restrictions.

“I got emails from around 40 people I didn't even know who had been told about [the show] or read about it from Facebook, saying, ‘Thank you very much, it gave us a three-hour break, it was really enjoyable’,” Neville shared.

Buoyed by the positive feedback and effect on others, Neville is hosting a show this year to mark the third anniversary of October 7, and hopes that it will allow people to process their emotions attached to the massacre and the years since.

“Music sends out messages,” he said. “All sorts of songs have all sorts of meanings. If you can put them together, it can bring out the feelings that you've got and let you feel those emotions.”

So what is he planning to play? “What I've lined up for that day will start off with some hard-hitting emotional songs, and we'll gradually build up to some dance songs, and then end on a little bit of a high,” he revealed.

Among those songs are ballads Goodbye by Kenny Rogers and Tears In Heaven by Eric Clapton, although he has found a Dutch singer’s cover of the latter on account of Clapton’s anti-Israel views.

He also plans to include New Day Will Rise by Israel’s Eurovision silver medallist Yuval Raphael, and a song called If You’re Reading This by Tim McGraw, which was never released in the UK.

And among the more upbeat songs to end the show are Dancing Queen by ABBA and All You Need Is Love by The Beatles.

“I've selected songs that will mark, I suppose, everything that's happened in the last three years,” he said.

Despite having his own platform, he still doesn’t plan to speak much during the show.

“You can get the message over without saying too much,” Neville said. “It’s a difficult subject to talk about. I think the songs will explain themselves.”

Neville’s show on October 7 will begin at midday BST and last around an hour. Click here to listen, or email studio@familyfox.co.uk after the broadcast for the recording.

Separately, Neville is partnering with the JC and Jewish Care to host the JC ‘Dos’ event on October 31, a throwback 70s-style disco. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.