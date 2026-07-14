‘Lipreading is far more than recognising words. It is about friendship, community and everyday life’

Upon walking into one of Jewish Deaf Association’s (JDA) lipreading classes, the enthusiasm and warmth of the instructor, Gabrielle Renée, is made immediately apparent.
Providing coffee, tea, and snacks, Gabbie, as she prefers to be known, provides the classes’ attendees with a welcoming atmosphere of laughter and community once a week, embedded in Jewish culture and tradition.
Despite many people who experience hearing loss relying on lip-reading skills, NHS funding has long been diverted to its better-known counterpart: hearing aids. But hearing aids are not the one-size-fits all solution that many believe them to be, with one member of the class, Sarah Strassman, 72, saying: “Hearing aids are not like glasses. People think you put them in and suddenly hear perfectly again, but they amplify everything. In restaurants, for example, you hear all the background noise, the music, the traffic, everything at once.”
Affecting one in three of the UK population, hearing loss can impact education, mental health, relationships, independence and access to services and support. By learning to lipread, those who are deaf or experience hearing loss are empowered “to maintain their independence and reconnect with the world around them. Too many people struggle with hearing loss in silence or simply accept the isolation that can come with it”, says JDA’s chief executive, Sue Cipin.
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