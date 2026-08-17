Life of opera pioneer Sir Rudolf Bing honoured at Glyndebourne by AJR

The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) held a ceremony last week to mark a decade since the unveiling of a blue plaque recognising the life of esteemed opera impresario Sir Rudolf Bing KBE.
Born in 1902 in Vienna but forced to flee Austria with the rise of the Nazi regime in 1934, Bing made a life in England and established himself as a pivotal figure in the international opera world.
Playing a key role in the early years of Glyndebourne, the country house in East Sussex which hosts the annual Glyndebourne Festival Opera, he served as the general manager between 1936 and 1949.
Bing went on to spend 22 years as the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, again helping it become one of the leading opera houses globally.
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