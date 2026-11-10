LGBT+ refugee campaigner and safe routes young leader honoured with Lord Dubs awards

Two leaders have been honoured for supporting those who seek safety in the UK, each receiving a Lord Dubs Award from HIAS+JCORE, the Jewish advocacy group for refugees and asylum seekers.
The event, which was held in London, brought together community figures with veteran Jewish refugee campaigner Lord Alfred Dubs, and recognised the leaders for their “excellent work”, said heads of HIAS+JCORE.
The 2026 Dubs Award for Outstanding Commitment was given to Aderonke Apata, who has worked for more than a decade to transform her own lived experience into lasting change for marginalised communities.
In 2014, she founded the African Rainbow Family, which has subsequently supported over 600 LGBTQ+ people to secure refugee status in the UK.
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