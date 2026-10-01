Kosher chef says new Leeds meat business is ‘a cut above the rest’

A high-end kosher meat business that was launched after its founder began experimenting with dishes for his own barbecues is expanding its offering in Leeds.
Norty but Kosher, founded by Levi Dansky about a year ago, began by selling premium dry-aged meat in Manchester and, according to Dansky, “kicked off really quickly”.
Now, after receiving enquiries from customers in Leeds, the business is expanding its offering. Leeds customers can either have the meat delivered or collect it from Manchester.
Dansky said he set up his business in his home city after spotting “a niche for quality meat” and wanted to offer meat products which were “one step above” what is typically available in the kosher food industry.
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