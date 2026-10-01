Kosher chef says new Leeds meat business is ‘a cut above the rest’

He told the JC: “I’ve always appreciated good quality food and felt that just because someone keeps kosher, it doesn’t mean they should be deprived of the best of the best.”

The 29-year-old, whose father is the well-known sofer Bentsion Dansky, said what “started as a hobby” grew into a business as friends started asking him to do barbecues for them.

Dry-aged meat is at the heart of the business, with its range starting at a minimum of 35 days, followed by 45- and 60-day options, with the latter being relatively uncommon and only carried out when specifically ordered.

Dansky said the process was far from simple. “The beef is kept in a carefully controlled environment where temperature, humidity and airflow are all precisely managed.”

He said as it aged, the meat developed “exceptional tenderness and complexity of flavour that most people would not associate with standard beef”.

Dansky grades the meat according to its level of marbling. “Combined with the dry-ageing process, this creates the rich, luxurious flavour and texture that sets premium dry-aged steak apart,” he said.

The quality of the cut is reflected in its price but, says Dansky: “When there is good food out there, people are prepared to pay for it. It’s like bringing a steakhouse to your own kitchen.”

The range also includes premium dry-aged burgers made from 100 per cent dry-aged beef. Dansky said the feedback he had received from customers had consistently described the burgers as “a cut above the rest”.

For Dansky, however, quality is about more than simply the meat itself. “For me, good food starts with passion. If you’re passionate about what you do, that comes through in the quality of the finished product,” he said.

With the Leeds expansion now underway, he is already looking further afield. “I’m very excited to see where this can go. I just think the sky’s the limit.”

You can contact Norty but Kosher by reaching out through its social media platforms, including Instagram:

@nortybutkosher

A website is due to be launched soon.