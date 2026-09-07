Kisharon Langdon pilots accessibility boxes ahead of High Holy Days

Synagogue services can feel long, crowded and, sometimes, overwhelming.
This can be even more the case for people who have learning disabilities, communication differences or sensory needs.
With this in mind, during the High Holy Days, Kisharon Langdon will be piloting accessibility support boxes in several congregations to make the shul experience more inclusive.
Each “You are welcome here” box includes individual envelopes containing a visual guide to the service, communication cards and a sensory fidget spinner. The resources can also be downloaded and printed at home to enable users of the resources and their families to prepare for services in advance.
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