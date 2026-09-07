Kisharon Langdon pilots accessibility boxes ahead of High Holy Days

Rachel Ucko, head of Jewish Life at Kisharon Langdon, said: “For many families, attending High Holy Day services can be both meaningful and challenging. Unfamiliar environments, long services, sensory overload and uncertainty about what to expect can sometimes create barriers to participation. The accessibility support box has been designed to reduce those barriers and support greater inclusion.”

Using clear visuals and minimal text, the visual guide shows what participants might expect during the services and offers practical suggestions to help manage sensory or emotional needs. For example, before the sounding of the shofar, the guide explains that the experience may include loud noises and periods of silence, reminding individuals to have ear defenders ready or take a break if needed.

The communication cards show images and short phrases which enable people to express what they need during a service, particularly if verbal communication becomes difficult if they are feeling overwhelmed.

The sensory fidget spinner is designed to provide a calming focus and support self-regulation during services. Heads of the charity said the spinner was selected through consultation with people supported by Kisharon Langdon, who trialled a range of sensory items and shared their preferences.

“This co-produced approach ensures that the resources are informed by the experiences and needs of the people who will use them,” said Judith Flacks-Leigh, director of marketing and communications at Kisharon Langdon.

Daniel, who is supported by Kisharon Langdon, welcomed the boxes, saying: “It is like a survival kit for synagogue services. If someone needs to use it, they have everything to gain and nothing to lose!”

Ucko said: “The High Holy Days are some of the most important moments in the Jewish calendar, and everyone should have the opportunity to take part in a way that feels comfortable, meaningful and welcoming. The message behind this initiative is that everyone should feel that they belong in synagogue and that they are truly welcome here."

The accessibility boxes are just the latest in a number of projects launched by Kisharon Langdon to make Jewish life more accessible for autistic people and those with learning disabilities. These include their accessible Haggadah and accessible Shabbat prayer book.

Charity heads intend to supply additional resources for the boxes throughout the year to mark each of the major festivals.

Flacks-Leigh said: “Kisharon Langdon continues to develop practical, easy-to-use resources that enable more people to participate confidently and meaningfully in Jewish life. From accessible prayer materials to visual supports and communication tools, our goal is to create practical resources that enable people to participate fully in communal life.”

If you believe your synagogue would benefit from an accessibility support box in the future, please contact jewishlife@kisharonlangdon.org.uk.