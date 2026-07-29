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Kisharon Langdon CEO shortlisted for top charity sector award

Richard Franklin was responsible for overseeing the merger of Kisharon and Langdon in 2023

July 29, 2026 16:39
Kisharon Langdon CEO Richard Franklin at a mezuzah ceremony with Kisharon Noé School pupils (Photo: Kisharon Langdon)
Kisharon Langdon CEO Richard Franklin at a mezuzah ceremony with Kisharon Noé School pupils (Photo: Kisharon Langdon)

By

Alma Green

1 min read
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Kisharon Langdon’s Group CEO is a finalist in the prestigious Third Sector Awards.

Richard Franklin’s nomination comes after a 13-year career at the Jewish charity, which supports autistic people and those with learning disabilities.

He is one of just seven CEOs nationwide to have been named a finalist in what are considered the gold standard of awards in the charity and voluntary sector.

Of the recognition, Franklin said: "I am honoured to be shortlisted for this award. This recognition belongs to the incredible colleagues, volunteers, trustees, supporters and families who have worked together to make Kisharon Langdon what it is today.

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Kisharon Langdon

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