Kisharon Langdon CEO shortlisted for top charity sector award

Kisharon Langdon’s Group CEO is a finalist in the prestigious Third Sector Awards.
Richard Franklin’s nomination comes after a 13-year career at the Jewish charity, which supports autistic people and those with learning disabilities.
He is one of just seven CEOs nationwide to have been named a finalist in what are considered the gold standard of awards in the charity and voluntary sector.
Of the recognition, Franklin said: "I am honoured to be shortlisted for this award. This recognition belongs to the incredible colleagues, volunteers, trustees, supporters and families who have worked together to make Kisharon Langdon what it is today.
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