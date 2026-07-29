Kisharon Langdon CEO shortlisted for top charity sector award

“Everything we have achieved has been driven by our shared commitment to enabling people with learning disabilities and autistic people to live fulfilling, independent and meaningful lives."

It was Franklin who spearheaded the merger of Kisharon and Langdon – established learning disability charities – in 2023.

He had joined Kisharon ten years earlier, before becoming CEO in 2018 and group CEO after the creation of Kisharon Langdon.

Under his leadership, Kisharon Langdon has become a £25 million organisation with stellar ratings and a record £4.6 million raised in the last year. The charity also reported that Franklin’s people-focused approach had fostered a positive, trusting culture among staff and volunteers.

Philip Goldberg, co-chair of Kisharon Langdon, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Richard has been recognised on a national stage. Being shortlisted as one of only seven finalists in the Third Sector Awards is a tremendous achievement and richly deserved.

“The merger would never have happened without Richard. His vision, determination and ability to bring people together created something the Jewish community had needed for many years – an organisation that can support people with learning disabilities throughout their lives. The impact of that achievement on our community is unparalleled."

The winners of the Third Sector Awards will be announced later this year.