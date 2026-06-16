Become a Member
Community

KeshetUK to deliver Jewish LGBT+ training to national helpline

Members of the Jewish LGBT+ community have reported feeling increasingly isolated from mainstream LGBT+ spaces since October 7

June 16, 2026 11:56
Copy of The KeshetUK-led Jewish Pride contingent (credit: Gilad Visotsky)
The KeshetUK-led Jewish Pride contingent (credit: Gilad Visotsky)

By

Alma Green

1 min read

KeshetUK has announced that it will be delivering training on Jewish LGBT+ inclusion to the national LGBTQIA+ helpline Switchboard.

The partnership between the UK’s Jewish LGBT+ education charity and Switchboard is in response to rising antisemitism and growing mental health needs within the LGBT+ Jewish community, said KeshetUK.

According to the 2021 UK census, there are approximately 9,600 LGBT+ Jews living in England and Wales.

KeshetUK’s executive director, Ariel Chapman, said: “KeshetUK has been trusted by the Jewish community to deliver impactful education and training for over ten years and it’s a privilege to bring this work to Switchboard.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

LGBT+

KeshetUK

Switchboard

Antisemtism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper