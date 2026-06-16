KeshetUK to deliver Jewish LGBT+ training to national helpline

“At a time when many in our community are telling us that they are afraid and experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety, this partnership will ensure that LGBT+ Jews can access timely and appropriate support whenever they need it.”

Research has found that members of the LGBT+ community are disproportionately susceptible to anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, as a result of stigma, discrimination and social isolation.

Some in the Jewish LGBT+ community have reported feeling increasingly isolated from mainstream LGBT+ spaces since October 7.

In 2024 and 2025, the KeshetUK-run Jewish bloc was forced to withdraw from London Pride out of safety concerns. This year sees its return next month, coordinated by the Hineni Project and Sapphic Shabbat, instead of KeshetUK.

Stephanie Fuller, CEO of switchboard, said: “Since 1974, Switchboard has been providing a safe space for all parts of the LGBTQIA+ communities. We never know what the next conversation will be about, and we don’t judge. Our purpose is to provide a safe space for anyone within our community, regardless of their background.”

Switchboard receives between 15,000 to 30,000 calls, messages and emails every year. The training from KeshetUK would form part of a wider training programme that Switchboard runs for its volunteers on subjects, including faith and minority groups, said Fuller. “We recognise the importance of this partnership with KeshetUK as significant to the Jewish members of the LGBTQIA+ community in a time of rising concern.”

Chapman added: “This partnership reflects a shared commitment between KeshetUK and Switchboard to ensure that no one is forced to choose between different parts of their identity when seeking support.”

switchboard.lgbt

keshetuk.org

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