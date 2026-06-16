KeshetUK to deliver Jewish LGBT+ training to national helpline

KeshetUK has announced that it will be delivering training on Jewish LGBT+ inclusion to the national LGBTQIA+ helpline Switchboard.
The partnership between the UK’s Jewish LGBT+ education charity and Switchboard is in response to rising antisemitism and growing mental health needs within the LGBT+ Jewish community, said KeshetUK.
According to the 2021 UK census, there are approximately 9,600 LGBT+ Jews living in England and Wales.
KeshetUK’s executive director, Ariel Chapman, said: “KeshetUK has been trusted by the Jewish community to deliver impactful education and training for over ten years and it’s a privilege to bring this work to Switchboard.
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