KeshetUK launches first nationwide survey of LGBT+ Jewish experiences

Jews in the UK who identify as part of the LGBT+ community have been invited by KeshetUK to take part in a first-of-its-kind survey exploring the two facets of their identity.
KeshetUK is the UK's Jewish LGBT+ education and training charity. It says that many LGBT+ Jews have reported difficult experiences across both Jewish and LGBT+ spaces since October 7.
The research aims to garner an in-depth understanding of the reality for LGBT+ Jews in the UK in order to inform subsequent policy and practice decisions across the Jewish community.
One question asks: “To what extent do you feel able to express both your Jewish and LGBT+ identities at the same time?”, before delving into which environments respondents feel most comfortable expressing their dual identity and if they feel they have ever had to choose between the two.
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