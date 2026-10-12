KeshetUK launches first nationwide survey of LGBT+ Jewish experiences

Another asks: “What has your experience been in Jewish spaces as an LGBT+ person?” and then flips the question to ask about Jewish experiences in LGBT+ spaces.

The survey goes on to ask how LGBT+ Jews’ sense of safety has changed since October 7, whether there are sufficient LGBT+ Jewish role models in the UK community, and where KeshetUK should focus its work henceforth.

“For many years, conversations about LGBT+ inclusion within the Jewish community have taken place without comprehensive UK-wide data,” said Ariel Chapman, CEO of KeshetUK.

“This survey represents a significant opportunity to hear directly from LGBT+ Jews about their experiences, challenges, and aspirations.”

Indeed, the survey has been designed to capture perspectives from across the spectrum of LGBT+ Jews, who belong to various denominations, regions, and age groups.

“We know that LGBT+ Jews play a vital role throughout Jewish life in the UK, yet too often their experiences remain under-represented in research,” Chapman continued.

“The findings will help ensure that future decisions, policies, and community initiatives are informed by evidence rather than assumptions.”

Synagogues, schools, youth movements, charities, and communal organisations who are seeking to better understand and support LGBT+ Jews will be invited to use the results, which will be published in 2027.

“We are encouraging every LGBT+ Jew aged 18 and over in the UK to take part so that the survey reflects the full diversity of our community,” Chapman appealed.

The research has been funded by the Jewish LGBTQ+ Donor Network and an anonymous donor.

The survey opened today (October 12) and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. It can be taken online at: https://www.research.net/r/KeshetUK or by clicking here