Judges announced for Holocaust Memorial Day music competition

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) has announced the judging panel for HMD Harmony, its competition for young composers.
Open to UK-based musicians aged 18 to 25, the competition asks entrants to create an original piece inspired by the theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2027, No Place for Prejudice.
The winning composition will be performed at the flagship ceremony on January 27, with the winner also receiving £500 to support the next stage of their musical journey.
The line-up includes broadcaster and Jewish Music Institute chair Rob Rinder, principal and CEO of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Josette Bushell-Mingo and pianist and educator Matthew Schellhorn.
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