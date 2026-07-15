Joel’s early goal decisive in Tecta final

The final match of this year’s inaugural Tecta Systems Football Cup took place last week with Mathilda Marks-Kennedy emerging victorious in the Shield final. Joel Stodel’s third-minute goal proved to be the difference on the day.

His team held onto that early lead to claim a 1-0 win over Etz Chaim. The latter enjoyed the majority of the possession and chances, but the man of the match, Marks-Kennedy’s goalkeeper Joel Macadar, made a string of fine saves to see them hold on for the silverware.

The tournament, which is supported by Maccabi GB, “brings together parents from Jewish primary schools to represent their children’s schools in a friendly, but competitive football environment”. To find out more details about the competition and to register interest for next year’s event, email: jordan@maccabigb.org