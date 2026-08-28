JLC honours its Lead Fellows of 2026

Clifford was part of the 2023-4 cohort, whilst Field, who is is also the chair of Resource and founder of the JLC’s Lead Senior Alumni Network was in the 2019-20 group.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for this year’s DSLP cohort, Clifford said how leadership was defined by integrity, not by one’s position. She emphasised the importance of going from “finding your why to find your how”.

Clifford, who has previously worked at UJIA, Jewish Museum London and Jewish Muslim women’s network Nisa-Nashim, later said: “I was truly humbled and honoured to be one of this year’s Lead Fellows. I’m so proud to be a DSLP alumna and know that my leadership journey in the Jewish community has been nurtured and developed by that framework.

“It was so inspiring to be at this year’s graduation, another brilliant cohort, who will lead our community from strength to strength, [which is] even more important in these difficult times.”

Field, who started his career as a youth worker at Jewish Care in 2001, working his way up the ranks to become head of change in 2025, described the award as a moment of deep personal significance, commenting: “To be named a Lead Fellow is incredibly humbling. The DSLP gave me a unique space to reflect, challenge my assumptions and grow as a leader, and the impact of that learning continues to influence both my work and the people I have the privilege to lead.”

Debbie Fox, CEO of the JLC, said: “The Lead Fellows Award recognises leaders whose impact continues to grow long after their formal programme experience has ended. Sam and Jamie both exemplify the kind of reflective, values-led leadership that strengthens organisations, inspires others and helps build a more confident and connected Jewish community. We are delighted to recognise them as Lead Fellows for 2026–2027.”

The DSLP, launched in 2017, is the flagship senior leadership development programme for the Jewish community. It is aimed at senior professionals of the Jewish community to provide them with “new perspectives, new skills and greater confidence to face opportunities and challenges head on”.

Lead is the leadership development division of the JLC. The award was presented by Jo Grose, CEO of the United Synagogue and Lead Fellow for 2024-5.