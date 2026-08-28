JLC honours its Lead Fellows of 2026

Jewish Women’s Aid and Jewish Care are celebrating after two of their employees were recognised for their contribution to the Jewish community by the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC).
Sam Clifford, the CEO of Jewish Women’s Aid, and Jamie Field, head of change at Jewish Care, were jointly presented with the JLC Lead Fellows Award 2026-7 earlier this month.
The accolade celebrates alumni of the Dangoor Senior Leadership Programme (DSLP) who “continue to embody the values, ambition and purpose of the programme beyond their formal learning journey”.
It is given to leaders whose work in the community “reflects thoughtful, values-led leadership, a commitment to communal responsibility and a lasting dedication to strengthening Jewish communal life”.
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