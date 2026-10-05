Jewish Volunteering Network receives anniversary prize at London Dangoor Awards

“Volunteering has never mattered more, and we're looking ahead with real optimism,” he continued. “We have a clear strategy and we are well placed to help many more people make a meaningful contribution to their community.”

JVN CEO Nicky Goldman added: “It was an amazing night, celebrating the work of so many faith communities across London, both within and between communities.”

“JVN is delighted to receive a Tenth Anniversary Award, and we are grateful to the London Dangoor Awards and the judges for recognising the work we do to connect people with volunteering and support charities across our community and beyond.”

Daniel Levy, JVN president, paid tribute to those who came before the current team, and set the foundations for the work they do today.

“[This award] recognises the legacy of those who came before us,” he said – “especially co-founders Susan Winton and the late Judy Citron, as well as the much-missed Leonie Lewis, David Lazarus, and Lira Winston. There is every reason to feel very proud.”

Left to right: Clive Nathan, David Dangoor CBE, Judy Dangoor, Nicky Goldman (photo: JVN) [Missing Credit]

The Dangoor Awards are run by the Faith & Belief Forum and over the last ten years have celebrated more than 350 organisations which contribute positively to London life.

Seven other organisations were recognised alongside JVN: the Muslimah Sports Association, Supporting Humanity Charity, NishkamSWAT, the Ramadan Tent Project, Salaam Peace, Power The Fight, and the Yog Foundation.

To find out more about JVN, click here.