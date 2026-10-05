Jewish Volunteering Network receives anniversary prize at London Dangoor Awards

Jewish Volunteering Network (JVN) has received a Tenth Anniversary Award at the London Dangoor Awards, commending its work as a faith group which improves life for the capital's residents of all backgrounds.
The organisation, which was founded in 2006, connects volunteers with charities across and beyond the British Jewish community. Their vision is that every Jewish person volunteers at least once a year.
It allows individuals to find their ideal, often personal way to give back, while also taking some of the burden of recruiting volunteers off the charities.
JVN chair Clive Nathan said the award was “a tribute to our team, our trustees, and – above all – our volunteers, who give their time so generously to charities and communities across the country.
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