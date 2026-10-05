Become a Member
Community

Jewish Volunteering Network receives anniversary prize at London Dangoor Awards

The award recognises their commitment to the Jewish community and beyond over the last decade

October 5, 2026 14:22
L-t-R Karen Cooper Rachelle Lazarus Clive Nathan Nicky Goldman.jpeg
Left to right: Karen Cooper, trustee; Rachelle Lazarus, charity engagement and volunteer manager; Clive Nathan, chair; Nicky Goldman, CEO (photo: JVN)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Jewish Volunteering Network (JVN) has received a Tenth Anniversary Award at the London Dangoor Awards, commending its work as a faith group which improves life for the capital's residents of all backgrounds.

The organisation, which was founded in 2006, connects volunteers with charities across and beyond the British Jewish community. Their vision is that every Jewish person volunteers at least once a year.

It allows individuals to find their ideal, often personal way to give back, while also taking some of the burden of recruiting volunteers off the charities.

JVN's award (photo: JVN)JVN's award (photo: JVN)[Missing Credit]

JVN chair Clive Nathan said the award was “a tribute to our team, our trustees, and – above all – our volunteers, who give their time so generously to charities and communities across the country.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Jewish Volunteering Network

JVN

Dangoor Awards

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper