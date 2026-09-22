Jewish students urged to get screened for over 50 recessive genetic disorders

Josh Forman, head of science, education and outreach at Jnetics, told the JC: “Testing is an opportunity to get ahead of these preventable diseases, because with knowledge comes power.”

Explaining why young people who are not yet planning a family should know their carrier status, Forman said: “Jnetics knows there is a lot to come between university and starting a family… but almost 40 per cent of Jewish people are carriers of a recessive genetic disorder.

“Testing early is a step towards establishing yourself as an adult… Making the quick and easy decision to get tested can ultimately change the trajectory of your future.”

If both partners carry the same genetic recessive disorder, there is a one in four chance that any children they have will have the disorder.

Among the recessive genetic disorders which Jnetics tests for are Tay-Sachs disease, cystic fibrosis and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The latter condition has received more press in recent years following the birth of former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson’s twins, who were born with SMA, which affects muscles, bones, swallowing and breathing. The singer has successfully campaigned for testing of newborns to be rolled out by the NHS in parts of the UK.

Josh Forman (Photo: Jnetics) [Missing Credit]

However, Forman said that if partners had knowledge of their carrier status prior to conception, they could explore the option of PGT-M – a form of IVF – where embryos are screened for a specific, known inherited genetic condition before they are transferred to the womb.

While acknowledging that PGT-M was not an easy option, Forman said: “It can be even harder and more impactful to consider your options after conception has already occurred.”

Explaining the decision of Jnetics to offer free testing to students, he said: “We want students to decide for their future not based on money…It’s a whole community initiative, where someone in the community has happily covered the cost of your test.”

Forman said the biggest misconception with testing was that people believed if they were found to carry a recessive gene, it meant that there was something wrong with them.

“Everyone has genes…Being a carrier does not tell you anything about your health, it just tells you what you can potentially pass on. Every human carries at least three recessive gene mutations, which is why Jnetics are also happy to screen non-Jewish partners.”

Asked what Jnetics’ overriding message would be to students considering getting tested, Forman said it would be “to enjoy the present while looking after the future”.

Jnetics on Campus University Screening Week: November 23 – 29

To sign up, go to: jnetics.org/oncampus/ or click here

Email: students@jnetics.org with any queries

To be eligible, students must be UK-based and will need to provide their student ID upon registering