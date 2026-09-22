Jewish students urged to get screened for over 50 recessive genetic disorders

As the new semester kicks off at universities across the UK, Jewish students are being encouraged to sign up for free screening of more than 50 severe recessive genetic disorders which are more prevalent in people with Jewish ancestry.
The charity Jnetics is holding its annual campus screening week between November 23 and 29. It is open to anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent.
To be tested, students need to pre-book a screening appointment on Zoom with a trained screening advisor, who will talk to the student about the test and how to collect the sample, which is done with a cheek swab.
They will be sent a screening kit in the post and will receive their results within 15 weeks.
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