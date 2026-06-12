Jewish students invited to take a crash course in ‘real life’

It will also see the official launch of PaperMate, a volunteering programme that trains young adults to provide elderly people with administrative help, IT support and companionship.

Paperweight is also launching PaperMate for young people to provide admin support to older people (Photo: posed by models - Paperweight)

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As part of the PaperMate programme, Cynthia was visited by Eliana, a student. Cynthia said: “It can sometimes feel very isolating and stressful, especially when everyday tasks become overwhelming.

“Having someone young come in, sit with me, help me sort things out is not just practical support; it is companionship. It brings a sense of ease back into my life. I genuinely look forward to those visits; they lift my whole week.”

Eliana also expressed her gratitude for the programme: “I signed up thinking I would be helping with small practical things, but it has become so much more than that. You build a real connection. It feels meaningful - like you are making a difference in someone’s life, while also learning so much yourself. It has given me confidence, perspective, and a real sense of purpose.”

Executive director Barry Shaw said: “At Paperweight, we never shy away from bold initiatives in meeting challenges of the day - in this case, the challenge of young people having to navigate new life-skills for which they have had no training. NextGen embraces our younger generation while also providing a lifeline for our elders - creating meaningful support, connection and opportunity at both ends of the age spectrum.”

The charity has recently undergone an expansion, with a permanent office opening in Manchester, an addition to its centre in north-west London. There are also hubs in Leeds and Gateshead.

For more information on NextGen and Paperweight’s other services, go to: paperweight.org.uk or click here