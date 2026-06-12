Jewish students invited to take a crash course in ‘real life’

Jewish 18 to 25-year-olds will be able to get a crash course in “real life”, thanks to an initiative being run by the charity Paperweight.
The Jewish crisis-support organisation – fondly referred to as “the Jewish community’s Citizens Advice” - has launched NextGen, a project teaching young adults essential life skills from financial literacy to workplace etiquette.
With former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s and his wife, wife Akshata Murty’s Richmond Project recently reporting that young adults lack basic financial awareness, the initiative seeks to support young people who may feel overwhelmed and unequipped during a transitional phase in their lives, said heads of Paperweight.
Its online life-skills courses will cover topics such as employment contracts, budgeting and tenancy rights, and Paperweight will also provide participants with access to its free and confidential crisis-support services for financial, administrative or personal challenges.
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