Jewish social media stars launch ‘Aish on Campus’

Two popular Jewish influencers have visited students up and down the country to talk about Jewish pride and resilience on campus.

Launching this academic year’s Aish on Campus, Adriana Rosie, known on social media as "the Now-Jewish Nanny", and Rudy Rochman spoke to around 500 Jewish students on campuses in London, Cambridge, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. They also spoke at King David David School in Manchester.

Adriana was not raised Jewish and had no Jewish friends growing up. While studying opera at college, she took babysitting work, and the first family to book her happened to be Jewish. She went on to work in observant Jewish homes and found a large following online by sharing kosher recipes, the festivals and everyday Jewish family life as "the Non-Jewish Nanny".

She told students how, with the support of a local rabbi and rebbetzin, she studied for conversion, taking the Hebrew name Adina Shoshana and how proud she was of her Jewish identity. Using her media handle, she now has 111k followers.