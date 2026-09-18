Jewish rail employees given platform to express their faith

While working in the rail industry may not typically be thought of as “a job for a nice Jewish boy (or girl)”, this could all be set to change, thanks to a pioneering group of employees.
One of them is Ebony Soltani-James, who works as a writer for multiple rail companies and has taken on the role of communications lead for the Jewish Rail Network.
The 45-year-old told the JC that the JRN was set up in March 2025 – and officially launched in June that year – after its founders, David Franklin, Deborah Levy and Georgia Hudnott, noticed a gap in the railway industry for Jewish groups.
“The JRN is an organisation that brings Jews and allies working within the railway industry together, as it’s a difficult time for Jews at the moment. We want to try and focus on the positives,” said Ebony.
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