Jewish influencers take JC readers behind the feeds

Dov Forman believes that in the digital age, “everyone has a seat at the table” – or, in Sacha Baron Cohen’s case, in the bath.
“Before October 7, TikTok used to ban anyone who was Holocaust-denying or distorting, if you reported them,” said Dov, a best-selling author and Holocaust education advocate. “[TikTok] had dozens of big Jewish accounts who were trusted reporters for them, including me, Sacha Baron Cohen and many other people.”
The recent UCL graduate went viral in 2020 after sharing his late great-grandmother Lily Ebert’s Auschwitz survival story on his then-unvisited platform, @dovforman. Today he posts informative videos on Jewish history to a global audience of over two million followers.
“We used to go on calls once every month with [TikTok]. Sacha Baron Cohen used to join when he was in the bath sometimes,” the 22-year-old said. “[TikTok] used to be quite attentive and would listen to what we had to say. Then they stopped giving us actual people that we could speak to, and it became bots.”
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