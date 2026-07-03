Jewish Family Centre appoints new CEO

The Jewish Family Centre has appointed its new chief executive officer, marking a new chapter in its 25th anniversary year.
As of mid-September, Tamara Jacobson is set to join the charity from Noa Girls, a Jewish girls’ mental health support organisation, where she has been director of operations and people for the past four years.
Jacobson said: "I have long admired the work of the Jewish Family Centre and the difference it makes to so many children and families. It is a privilege to be joining the organisation at such an important time in its history and to build on the remarkable legacy Sandy [Weinbaum] has created over the past 25 years.
“I look forward to working with the trustees, staff and volunteers to ensure the centre continues to grow and respond to the changing needs of our community."
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