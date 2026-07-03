Jewish Family Centre appoints new CEO

Prior to her tenure at Noa Girls, Jacobson was head of operations at Tribe, the United Synagogue’s youth branch.

Founded in 2002 by Sandy Weinbaum, the Jewish Family Centre is a holistic family support centre, providing counselling, guidance and practical assistance. The centre was originally founded to host family activities during the weekends and school holidays but soon expanded its services to give additional support.

Jewish Family Centre children's therapy room (Photo: JFC)

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This includes being the only Jewish enhanced accredited contact centre with the National Association of Child Contact Centres (NACCC), where children from separated families can spend time with the parent they don’t live with.

Tamara’s appointment coincides with a period of growth for the centre, which has seen increasing demand for emotional, educational, financial and practical support.

JFC founder and honorary director (Photo: Dina Tangi)

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Weinbaum, who will go from being director to honorary director of JFC, said: "I am so proud to be handing over the leadership of the Jewish Family Centre to Tamara. She brings the experience, vision and compassion to lead the organisation into its next chapter and, with Hashem's help, I know the centre will continue to flourish and grow".

She added: "It has been an enormous privilege to build the centre over the past 25 years, and I look to the future with great confidence, knowing it will continue to be there for every child and family who needs us. There is a reason that, once our clients find the centre, they move forwards, not backwards. I know that under Tamara's leadership, many more families will have the opportunity to do the same".