Jewish community outreach helped response to arson attacks, London Fire Brigade commander says

The borough commander for Barnet in the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has revealed that establishing a strong relationship with the local Jewish community aided their response to the recent spate of arson attacks in north London.
Speaking at Finchley Fire Station on Tuesday, Rob Davis explained that he has a direct line to senior CST staff, has made frequent visits to Hatzola locations, and coordinated emergency responses with Shomrim.
“Our working relationship with CST has been super in the last few months,” he said. “We go directly to each other; we communicate by phone. If something is happening, they give me situational awareness […] especially with their networks and cameras and security staff on scene, it has been a really helpful, useful tool. That bond and partnership have been very successful from my perspective.”
Davis’ department has also completed some Jewish education sessions, which have taught them “how people may react [and] what they might do in the event of a fire” and have “massively helped us to prepare for those types of events”.
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