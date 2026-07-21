Jewish Care wins second national award for end-of-life care

Jewish Care's palliative/end-of-life care team, led by Paula Plaskow, Michelle Cohen, and Sheryl Smith, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive this national award, which recognises the dedication, compassion, and hard work of our care and hospitality teams in both our residential and nursing homes. We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this achievement.

Jewish Care's end of life and palliative care team wins second national award (Photo: Jewish Care)

[Missing Credit]

Nowadays, with people moving into residential care at a later stage in life, they often arrive with more complex needs. According to Jewish Care, in the past year, 40 per cent of new residents required end-of-life care.

A Jewish Care spokesperson said that key to their palliative/end-of-life care was using personalised care plans, involving residents and families in decision-making and ensuring they received emotional support.

Jewish Care’s CEO Daniel Carmel-Brown said: “This national recognition reflects the sensitive, respectful and personalised care delivered by our dedicated staff across Jewish Care.

“As the number of people in the Jewish community needing end-of-life care continues to grow, we are proud of the way our teams work holistically to meet the physical, emotional, spiritual and cognitive needs of those we care for, supporting them with expertise, empathy and grace at the end of life, while also supporting their relatives and carers.”

Also celebrating was Nightingale Hammerson, whose trustee Dr Ros Taylor MBE received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the same awards event.

The Jewish residential care charity’s Reach programme was highly commended and a number of their teams and individual employees were shortlisted for awards.

Dr Ros Taylor MBE (fourth from right), a trustee of Nightingale Hammerson, won a lifetime award. Pictured here with colleagues (Photo: Nightingale Hammerson)

[Missing Credit]

A spokesperson for Nightingale Hammerson said: “These achievements reflect the dedication and expertise of our teams, who continue to provide outstanding care and support to residents and their families every day.

"We were especially proud to celebrate our trustee, Dr Ros Taylor MBE ...and our Reach programme. Well done to all our teams who were shortlisted for various other awards.”