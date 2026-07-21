Jewish Care wins second national award for end-of-life care

Jewish Care’s palliative and end-of-life care team has won a second national award in recognition of its excellence in this field.
The charity scooped the top award at the Palliative Care for Residential and Nursing Homes Awards.
The judges said: "The Jewish Care palliative care team exemplifies excellence in compassionate, person-centred end-of-life care. Through exceptional multidisciplinary collaboration, unwavering support for residents and families, and a commitment to continuous learning and best practice, they ensure every individual is treated with dignity, respect and compassion, creating meaningful experiences during life’s most important moments."
The award was presented by broadcaster and presenter Kate Garraway, who chronicled her own experience of her late husband, Derek Draper needing round-the-clock care before he died in January 2024 due to health complications from Covid.
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