Jewish Care celebrates opening of new Redbridge campus

Jewish Care CEO Daniel Carmel-Brown said: "Seeing residents move into their new home and community members walk through the doors for the first time has been incredibly moving. Every part of the campus has been designed with Jewish life, community and connection in mind.

“Although the campus is new, the services are delivered by the staff and teams that people already know. This means continuity, familiarity and trusted relationships continue, and this is at the heart of what makes Jewish Care unique. More than a campus, it is a community, and a place where people feel part of one big family.”

Members of The Ronson Community Care Centre enjoy the activities on the Sugar & Ronson Campus (Photo: Jewish Care) [Missing Credit]

Daniel went on to thank the campus’ donors: “None of this would have been possible without the generosity of our cornerstone donors, the Sugar family and the Ronson family through the Gerald and Gail Ronson Family Foundation, alongside our other key donors and the support of the local community. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped make this vision a reality, and we look forward to seeing the friendships, connections and special moments that will be created here in the years ahead."

Rita at the Dennis Centre for people living with dementia (Photo: Jewish Care) [Missing Credit]

Residents of Vi & John Rubens House care home have already begun moving into the 66-bed Sugar Family Care Home.

The Ronson Community Centre and Dennis Centre for people living with dementia are already open, and the campus is also providing volunteering opportunities through Jewish Care’s Year 9-onwards youth leadership programme, MIKE.

Table tennis at the new Ronson Community Centre (Photo: Jewish Care) [Missing Credit]

Maureen Valins, who volunteers at the Sugar Family Care Home and the Ronson Community Centre, said: "I love that everybody’s together in one building now!"

Corinne, a resident at the Sugar Family Care Home, said: “It looks like a hotel. Never in a million years did I think I’d live in a place like this.”

In agreement was fellow resident Michael, who said: “The whole building is fabulous. There’s everything here and they’ve done a wonderful job. The garden’s gorgeous too.”

Jewish Care Ronson Community Centre's Wednesday Lunch Club, part of its community programme (Photo: Jewish Care) [Missing Credit]

Jewish Care members also heaped praise on the campus’ state-of-the-art community centres. The Ronson Community Centre provides a diverse programme of activities, including exercise classes, bridge and activities to mark Jewish festivals, while the community centre, open to hire from January 2027 for events, is equipped with the only two supervised kosher cafés in the area.

Elsewhere, the Dennis Centre has already begun providing people living with dementia with specialist support from trained staff and volunteers. Rita, a member of the centre, deemed the new facilities a “huge improvement”, stating: “The building is like a five-star hotel. It’s wonderful, and the staff can’t do enough for us."

The Sugar and Ronson Campus will also aim to be environmentally sustainable by using solar panels and energy-efficient systems.