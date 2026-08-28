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Jewish Care celebrates opening of new Redbridge campus

The Sugar and Ronson Campus houses a residential care home and two community centres – including one for people living with dementia

August 28, 2026 14:58
Residents and staff move to The Sugar Family Care Home at The Sugar & Ronson Campus (Photo: Jewish Care)
Residents and staff move to The Sugar Family Care Home at The Sugar & Ronson Campus (Photo: Jewish Care)

By

Alma Green

2 min read
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Jewish Care has opened the doors to its newest campus, consolidating its services in Redbridge under one roof for the very first time.

The Sugar and Ronson Campus, built on the decades-old site previously known as Sinclair House, has already become a hub of activity for the largest Jewish health and social care organisation in London and the Southeast.

The Sugar Family Care Home will provide residential, dementia and end-of-life care, including respite stays, while members have already begun attending activities at the Ronson Community Centre and the Dennis Centre for people living with dementia

Naomi moving into the new care home, pictured here with her husband Norman and daughter Nicole (Photo: Jewish Care)Naomi moving into the new care home, pictured here with her husband Norman and daughter Nicole (Photo: Jewish Care)[Missing Credit]

The campus will also provide services from Jewish mental health charity Jami, which is part of Jewish Care, Meals on Wheels and Jewish Care’s social work and community support team.

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Topics:

Jewish Care

Redbridge

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