Jewish Care celebrates opening of new Redbridge campus

Jewish Care has opened the doors to its newest campus, consolidating its services in Redbridge under one roof for the very first time.
The Sugar and Ronson Campus, built on the decades-old site previously known as Sinclair House, has already become a hub of activity for the largest Jewish health and social care organisation in London and the Southeast.
The Sugar Family Care Home will provide residential, dementia and end-of-life care, including respite stays, while members have already begun attending activities at the Ronson Community Centre and the Dennis Centre for people living with dementia
The campus will also provide services from Jewish mental health charity Jami, which is part of Jewish Care, Meals on Wheels and Jewish Care’s social work and community support team.
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