Jew-Jitsu: The Krav Maga master teaching Stamford Hill’s strictly-Orthodox how to defend themselves

Krav Maga instructor Keen David is on a mission to teach Charedi Jews in London’s Stamford Hill how to protect themselves amid rising antisemitism.
David, a South African-born oleh who moved to the UK from Israel ten years ago, believes being able to defend oneself is vital for the visibly Jewish community is imperative, given the target on the backs of British Jews.
🤼 Meet Keenan David: The Krav Maga master teaching Stamford Hill’s ultra-Orthodox how to defend themselves.— The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) October 5, 2026
South African-born Keenan moved to the UK from Israel ten years ago, when he first encountered the Stamford Hill. He immediately saw there was an obvious need for his… pic.twitter.com/lnMZE9vNOm
And driving through Stamford Hill, where his martial arts gym is now based, for the first time as a new immigrant, he was astounded at how obvious the need was.
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