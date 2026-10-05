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Jew-Jitsu: The Krav Maga master teaching Stamford Hill’s strictly-Orthodox how to defend themselves

Keenan David told the JC that the need for the Charedi population to learn self-defence is only growing amid rising antisemitism

October 5, 2026 14:59
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Keenan David with two of his young students and Bob the punchbag (TheJC)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Krav Maga instructor Keen David is on a mission to teach Charedi Jews in London’s Stamford Hill how to protect themselves amid rising antisemitism.

David, a South African-born oleh who moved to the UK from Israel ten years ago, believes being able to defend oneself is vital for the visibly Jewish community is imperative, given the target on the backs of British Jews.

And driving through Stamford Hill, where his martial arts gym is now based, for the first time as a new immigrant, he was astounded at how obvious the need was.

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Topics:

Jewish self-defence

Stamford Hill

Charedi

Strictly Orthodox

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