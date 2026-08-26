JCoSS pupil sets up shop to sell 60 simchah dresses

When Charlotte Summers was looking for her batmitzvah dress, to keep costs down, she and her mum headed to a sample sale.
Now, she is giving others the chance to buy the dress of their dreams at a fraction of the original price by organising a sale of good quality second-hand dresses, with all proceeds going to charity.
The 12-year-old member of New North London Synagogue in Finchley told the JC that after publicising that she would be holding a dress sale via adverts in shop windows and on WhatsApp and Facebook groups set up by her mum, Miranda, she was inundated with inquiries.
Not only did friends donate their preloved dresses (with the prerequisite that they were in very good condition) but new frocks also arrived from boutiques. Dresses from fashionable brands Elsa, Lipsy and Universe of Cool are among those on sale.
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