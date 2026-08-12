It’s time to strengthen links across the Jewish diaspora

Jews like to claim to be a family, and yet, in my experience, we still have a long way to go before we truly live up to that ideal. Our political and cultural differences have resulted in having tunnel vision for our own home communities and erasing the need to connect with global Jewish communities, who offer valuable insight, aid and support.
Since October 7, the diaspora’s focus has been on sustaining the safety of our own Jewish citizens and maintaining close ties with Israel. But how can we so easily neglect the Jewish communities spread across the rest of the world while doing so?
This academic year, I participated in the Union of Jewish Students’ Leadership Fellowship, which included an international trip to observe global leadership in practice in New York and Washington DC. A phenomenal city, New York hums and buzzes with Jewish life. There is an abundance of Jewish professionals, leaders, organisations and businesses that are making the city greater still.
My Fellowship cohort met endless impressive experts and panellists, such as Dr. Yehuda Kurtzer (president of the Hartman Institute) and visited socio-political advocacy hubs, such as the American Jewish Committee (AJC). I was struck by the sheer infrastructure available to American Jewry. Despite Britain hosting a formidable range of Jewish representatives, the size and reach of American Jewish institutions is astonishing.
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