Israel needs to reflect the values of Progressive Judaism, MK says

Progressive Jews should work to make sure that the values of their movement become the core values of the state of Israel, Knesset member Rabbi Gilad Kariv told an international audience in London on Friday.
The only Reform rabbi in Israel’s parliament, who sits in the left-wing Democrats group, interrupted primaries for the country’s forthcoming elections to deliver the keynote address at the centenary conference of the World Union for Progressive Judaism.
Speaking at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in St John’s Wood, where the first conference took place 100 years ago, Rabbi Kariv said: “Our collective task, mainly in Israel but also around the world, is to make sure… that the core values of the Jewish sovereign homeland will be designed on the basis of Progressive values.”
Arguing that the main internal debate in Israel was not over democracy but over the nature of Israeli Judaism, he said he believed that a growing number of Israelis were “waiting for us to take an educational, communal and religious role” in protecting the values that lay behind the foundation of the state.
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