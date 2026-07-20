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Interfaith football match achieves goal of ‘bringing people together through sport’

The match was a collaboration between organisations in Cumbria

July 20, 2026 18:47
The teams in the interfaith football match in Cumbria (Photo: Jonny Gios)
The teams in the interfaith football match in Cumbria (Photo: Jonny Gios)

By

Minnie Peters

1 min read
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Despite most people being consumed by the World Cup taking place on the other side of the pond, closer to home, Westmorland and Furness in Cumbria have held their inaugural multifaith, mixed-gender football match.

The match consisted of over 35 players from Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Quaker and Buddhist communities, as well as people of no faith. 

Two of the players from the interfaith football match in Cumbria (Photo: Jonny Gios)Two of the players from the interfaith football match in Cumbria (Photo: Jonny Gios)[Missing Credit]

The friendly match between new teams Hope FC and Unity United resulted in a 10-6 victory for Hope FC, while also fulfilling its purpose of “bringing people together through sport, conversation and shared community”, said organiser Abigail Mann, from the Jewish community.

The match, proposed by Abigail, was a collaboration between Churches Together in Cumbria, the Westmorland Football Association, Furness Multicultural Community Forum and The Lakes School.

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Topics:

Interfaith

Cumbria

The Windermere Boys

The Lakes School

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