‘Instead of vandalising their neighbourhoods, they are rebuilding them’

The impact of October 7 and the wars with Gaza and Iran have indisputably caused huge upheaval – and, in many cases, immense trauma – for Israel’s youth.
But what is often overlooked was that the terrorist attacks and the conflicts began not long after Israelis were just starting to regain a sense of normality after Covid and lockdowns.
“During Covid, youth at risk from tough cities were out on the streets. Many of them didn’t own computers, so they couldn’t go to Zoom classes,” says Shlomo Lampert, founder and CEO of Israeli charity Osim Shechuna. “They had a lot of energy, so the easiest thing to do was to fall into crime. It’s been six years of this. This is the lost generation.”
The charity, whose name translates as “making a neighbourhood” and which has been heavily supported by JNF UK since its founding in 2021, empowers youth by giving them leadership roles in their communities to identify and improve communal spaces, with the help of other local, young volunteers. They also arrange “night watches” – youth-led neighbourhood patrols to curb vandalism and substance abuse.
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