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‘I’m a barrister, my wife’s an accountant – and in our spare time, we run a music festival in the Alps’

It is the third year in a row that north-west London couple David and Denise Joseph are organising Chamonix Vallée Classics, attracting world-class classical musicians

July 26, 2026 19:48
Denise and David Joseph in Chamonix (Photo: courtesy)
Denise and David Joseph in Chamonix (Photo: courtesy)

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5 min read
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Say “Chamonix”, and most people immediately picture snow-covered mountains and skiing in the winter, and hiking and white-water rafting in the summer.

Less well known – but steadily gaining international recognition – is its annual classical music festival, Chamonix Vallée Classics, which is taking place from July 29 to August 5.

Now in its third year, it has already showcased world-class performers, including pianist and Angela Hewitt and the Modigliani Quartet, who might be more used to playing in venues like the Wigmore Hall and Carnegie Hall, but are attracted to Chamonix by the breathtaking scenery of Mont Blanc and the intimacy of the concerts.

Gearing up for opening night on Wednesday are its founders, north-west London Jewish couple David and Denise Joseph, who have been holidaying in Chamonix for over 20 years.

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Topics:

Music

Chamonix Vallée Classics

Jerusalem Quartet

Classical Music

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