I welcome the social media ban, but how long can we keep our kids off smartphones?

“Mummy, please can I have dark green nail varnish?” “Please can I have those Nike trainers?” “Please can I walk to the park by myself?” And the question most frequently lobbed at me by my 11-year-old daughter over the past few years, no less: “When can I have my own mobile phone?”
Green nail varnish may not be my fashion statement of choice, but in the scheme of things, nobody has been harmed by it. A mobile phone, however? Well, that is a different story. A story that has, at times, ended catastrophically for teenage girls exposed to harmful algorithms promoting self-harm on social media platforms or being bullied on them, including former JFS pupil Mia Janin, who took her own life in 2021.
As parents, we protect our children. That means something as simple as a walk to the local corner shop or a stroll to the park for ice cream with a friend can be deemed too much risk. So how, then, can we open the door to the entire world via a screen and not recognise the multitude of risks to which we are exposing our children?
A study conducted by the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) – a charity set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life after seeing harmful content on social media – showed that nearly half of girls aged 13 to 17, and a third of all teenagers, encountered content such as suicide, self-harm and eating disorder online during a seven-day period. Meanwhile, the study also showed that new safety measures brought into action last summer have made only a ten per cent difference to the extent of teens seeing damaging material. Children are still facing “a tsunami of harmful content”, said MRF’s study.
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