‘I don’t feel 50 years older’: Drinking, dancing and reminiscing at the ‘JC Do’s’ revival night

Times have changed since the 1970s when young Jewish singles would pick up a copy of the JC on a Friday to find out what dance they would be attending that weekend, but last weekend in Borehamwood the years rolled back.
For the people who attended a ‘JC Do’s’ revival event – dedicated to celebrating the dances advertised in this paper – there was a chance to dance, eat popcorn and remember the good old days.
Friends Elaine Goldring, 67, from Stanmore, and Pauline Tiano, 65, from Edgware, said they came to “have a laugh” .
They paused their dancing to speak to the JC. “We wanted to see if we recognised any old friends,” Tiano said – and she did.
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