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‘I don’t feel 50 years older’: Drinking, dancing and reminiscing at the ‘JC Do’s’ revival night

In the 1970s, young Jewish people would pick up a copy of the JC and decide which dance to go to that weekend. In Borehamwood on Saturday they were dancing again.

November 2, 2026 13:25
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Lynn Shemesh, Sue Bagel and Linda Morris at the event (Image: JC)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Times have changed since the 1970s when young Jewish singles would pick up a copy of the JC on a Friday to find out what dance they would be attending that weekend, but last weekend in Borehamwood  the years rolled back.

For the people who attended a ‘JC Do’s’ revival event – dedicated to celebrating the dances advertised in this paper –  there was a chance to dance, eat popcorn and remember the good old days. 

Friends Elaine Goldring, 67, from Stanmore, and Pauline Tiano, 65, from Edgware, said they came to “have a laugh” .

They paused their dancing to speak to the JC. “We wanted to see if we recognised any old friends,” Tiano said –  and she did.

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The Jewish Chronicle

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