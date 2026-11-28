And yet, I still have cancer.

As an Ashkenazi Jew, cancer has always been somewhere in our peripheral vision. Sadly, as a child, I watched two of my grandparents pass away from tumour-related cancers. But I never expected a diagnosis of my own. Especially not a blood cancer.

I really didn’t plan on being a recipient of the Chai love, and, for sure, it feels more comfortable to be where you’re sitting than where I am. But cancer can affect anyone, and here I am writing this today.

I had to do some fast upskilling if I was going to be an effective patient. I remember sitting on the sofa one Shabbat morning, in a silent house, with a heavy stack of NHS information packs explaining my pharmaceuticals, how my PICC line would be inserted and how they would take a bone marrow biopsy.

Most shocking of all at the time was a gruesome 64-page document outlining my autologous stem cell transplant!

That morning, I learnt that haematology is quite different from oncology, which deals with solid tumours; whereas my cancer cells exist in my bone marrow. I learnt that myeloma is not hereditary and, strangely, that it is more common among older people and has a higher incidence in Black people. At 55, I was statistically young to have developed it.

The signs to look out for include fatigue, broken bones, frequent infections and kidney problems. But for me, the only obvious sign was tiredness. I realise now that I had developed clever, secret strategies for disguising my fatigue, even from myself. By the time I was diagnosed, my bone marrow was shockingly composed of 90 per cent cancer cells.

The great news is that myeloma is an extremely well-researched cancer, with lots of treatment options. The uncomfortable news was that because I am relatively young and fit, and my myeloma is aggressive, my team at UCLH decided to hit it with a sledgehammer!

So far, so good.

But where do you turn with all this news? All this medical information? With your life suddenly changed?

What about my children? My daughter Sylvie was then 22 and living her best life at university. My 19-year-old son Joe had just started at yeshivah in Jerusalem. How was I going to tell them? And how do you tell your then 12-year-old that his mum has cancer?

How do you make a barmitzvah? How do you tell your parents, who still worry about everything, that it’s OK, that you’re in very good hands and that you’ll be fine?

Enter the Chai love.

But, once again, it took a friend to tell me to make the call.

“Why don’t you phone Chai?” she suggested.

I was initially uncertain. “I’m not sure. I’m not really ill. I’m OK. I don’t really need that kind of help. I’m independent. I can do it myself.”

And I didn’t want to be a freeloader. I’m sure you’d all think this too. But let me tell you: I’m so glad I made that call.

As I chatted to my caseworker, I suddenly felt a huge sense of relief, and a sense of belonging. Chai offers so many different services, and I decided to have some fun and try lots of them!

Jane Tobin Green and her daughter, Sylvie, wearing silk-lined hats from Chai (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

The gym was my first port of call. Would I like some one-to-one personal training with a physio, I was asked? Oh yes, I certainly would! I wanted to do all I could to stop my steroid medication from turning my muscles to pulp.

And did I want hot stone or an Indian head massage? Because my immunity was so low, I had been told to avoid manicures, but I could have one at Chai with a specially trained practitioner.

The list of treats was endless, and for the first time in a while, after countless medical procedures, I felt excited for the pampering.

Some of you may have heard the recent Woman’s Hour, covering the topic of cancer and spa treatments. Shockingly, many spas stigmatise people with cancer by refusing our custom. You’re not going to believe it’s true, but it is.

Just before I was due to go into hospital for three weeks, I booked a facial at a well-known spa in my area. I cheerfully filled out the online forms, adding my diagnosis where requested. It was only when I arrived that I was told I couldn’t be treated because I had cancer.

Feeling that stigma, and that total lack of power as a door was slammed in my face by another woman, was a really low moment in my year. Rather than being treated as a whole person, I was cast out as a complex case, as someone with cancer.

These sorts of conundrums are part of daily life for people living with cancer. How have I sorted through all the changes? How do I navigate this new landscape intelligently? How do I process the emotional ups and downs of living with a chronic illness?

Enter Liora, my Chai counsellor.

I have seen Liora online almost weekly from the very beginning. Sometimes I know exactly what I want to explore with her, and at other times something totally unexpected bubbles out.

I do know that I would have found this journey unfathomably more challenging without her. She reflects what I say, but always with a kindness and humour that just works.

There is a special kind of magic that happens across the screen, and I am fiercely grateful for the work we have done together.

And it’s not just the patient that they help. Chai has also provided counselling to my husband and eldest daughter at various times, neither of whom would have known who to turn to.

Chai is a charity that gives and gives, and from the very start I was desperate to give something back.

So, last Chanukah, my youngest son and I organised a fundraiser. Our challenge was to read the whole book of Psalms in one afternoon, and we invited anyone who wanted to join us.

I have really fond memories of sitting in our cosy shul library with people dropping in and out, munching on doughnuts and reading the book of Tehillim. It was the perfect way to show Chai our love and gratitude for all its warmth and nurturing.

Our friends, family and community gave very generously, and we were able to give a little something back.

And that brings me to today. When you receive a cancer diagnosis, you quickly discover that so much of life is outside your control. You cannot control the diagnosis, the blood results, the treatment plan or what tomorrow might bring.

You learn to live with uncertainty, and you learn to accept help, sometimes when you least expect it.

But what you can control is how you respond, how you connect with people and how you allow others to walk alongside you.

Chai has done that for me and my family. It has offered practical help, emotional support, kindness, laughter and, perhaps most importantly, a place where I feel understood.

It has reminded me that I am not simply a patient, a diagnosis or a collection of blood results. I am still Jane. A mum, a wife, a teacher, a friend, a Jew, and a person who wants to live life as fully as possible.

So, to everyone who supports Chai, thank you. Your generosity is not an abstract charitable gesture. It makes a tangible difference to real people and real families at some of the most frightening and vulnerable moments of their lives.

It means that someone like me can pick up the phone and find a friendly voice, a counsellor, a physio, a little bit of pampering, a sense of community and the reassurance that we don't have to face this journey alone.

You may never know whose life your generosity will touch, but I can tell you that it has touched ours. From the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of my whole family, thank you. You are helping Chai bring warmth, dignity, comfort and hope into lives that have been turned upside down. And that is an extraordinary gift. Thank you.

Jane is raising money for Chai’s campaign Nov 29-30. To support her campaign click here

For more information about the campaign, click here