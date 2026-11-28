My name is Jane Tobin Green… and I am many things. I’m a mum of three children and a wife; an Alexander Technique teacher (I’ll tell you what that is in a minute); a friend to many; an observant Jew; and, last but certainly not least, as it is forever on my mind, I am someone who is now “living with myeloma”.
Myeloma is a blood cancer. It is a chronic condition, and, at present, there is no cure.
My new life journey started in the summer of 2025. I had gone to my NHS GP on the insistence of a friend because I’d been complaining of fatigue. Come on, who at our age doesn’t feel fatigued? But even after several blood tests indicated that something wasn’t quite right, no one was more surprised than me to receive a cancer diagnosis.
Honestly, I’d spent the previous 25 years following what I naively called “an anti-cancer lifestyle”. I practise as an Alexander Technique teacher, which teaches people how to release muscular tension. I am professionally trained to be chronically “unstressed”. I also spend many hours each week being super healthy, walking on the Heath (sometimes even barefoot), and doing all kinds of lovely, happy things to look after my wellbeing.
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