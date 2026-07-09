Hunt on for ‘trailblazing’ scholar to research lives of Welsh Jewish women

Professor Nathan Abrams of Bangor University, who will supervise the master’s degree, said: “There has been next to no research on the role and influence of Jewish women in Wales; this research scholarship presents an exciting opportunity to blaze a trail in an unexplored field.”

He went on: “Applicants can focus their investigations on specific issues affecting Jewish women in Wales or home in on a particular Welsh Jewish community, generation, or historical time period; it is very much up to them to discover the focus.

“The scholarship would suit an applicant with a degree or relevant experience in archival work, oral history, history, gender studies, Jewish studies, social sciences, religious studies, or cognate disciplines.”

The student will be expected to produce a 50,000-word thesis, in addition to providing written or oral contributions to the association’s newsletter and website and participating in public lecture series.

The scholarship is open to current students or recent graduates, typically expected to have achieved at least a 2.1 or equivalent in a first degree to be eligible, and is not age restricted. Mature students or returning students are encouraged to apply.

Though the study is based at Bangor University, applicants who live elsewhere can access the scholarship remotely, as long as they live in the UK.

Further information is available from Professor Nathan Abrams at n.abrams@bangor.ac.uk.