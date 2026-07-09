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Hunt on for ‘trailblazing’ scholar to research lives of Welsh Jewish women

A £6,000 scholarship is being offered to the successful applicant

July 9, 2026 17:38
Jewish and Welsh - actress and filmmaker Sara Sugarman(left) and the late Booker Prize winner Bernice Rubens (Photos: scroll.in; Independent Talent Group)
Welsh Jewish women: actress and filmmaker Sara Sugarman(left) and the late Booker Prize winner Bernice Rubens (Photos: scroll.in; Independent Talent Group)

By

Alma Green

1 min read
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Besides the big names, such as Booker Prize winner Bernice Rubens or actress Sara Sugarman, historians have found a research gap on the everyday lives of Welsh-Jewish women.

But now the Jewish History Association of Wales is on the hunt for a “trailblazing” scholar to unearth history’s hidden chapter.

A £6,000 scholarship is being offered to a UK-based student by the family of Irene Silver and the Jewish History Association of Wales to research the experiences of Jewish women from any immigrant Jewish community in Wales.

The scholarship will cover one year of full-time or two years of part-time fees and provide an additional stipend for research activities, including transport to conferences and archives.

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Topics:

Wales

Jewish History Association of Wales

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