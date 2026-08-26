Hungry Rapid set sights on promotion and a cup

The start of the new Maccabi GB Southern Football League (MGBSFL) is fast-approaching with the competition now operating with a new format.
Thirteen teams will contest the newly named Championship with each playing each other once, before splitting into two sections for the final half-dozen games.
Hoping to finish top of the pile are Rapid Vienna, whose manager Josh Novack said: “Success is promotion and a trophy – whether that’s one of the domestic cups or the title. No less than that, but the title is the real aim, and I believe we’re the favourites to win it. As always, we’ll bring a mentality that no one else in the division has – we fight for each other and have so much heart and desire. It’s more than a game to us, and it shows in our performances.
“We won the Barry Goldstein Cup in our first season, got to the final of it last season, and this season we are striving for a lot more. The league title is the aim, without a doubt, but a cup to go along with it would be nice.”
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