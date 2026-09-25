Hundreds of hats stitched with love donated to Shaare Zedek babies

The project has grown over the past few years, with knitting groups and individuals getting involved. One of those is a group at Jewish Care’s Pears Court, Sandringham called Knit and Natter, where residents in the retirement living community can combine their regular knitting with supporting the hospital.

Katie Korklin (second from right) with a knitting group (Photo: Shaare Zedek) [Missing Credit]

Korklin said the initiative was also an opportunity for people to meet others who shared their desire to help. “You meet people who care,” she said.

The knitted items – including blankets – can be donated throughout the year, with no specific deadline for contributions. Korklin said the project would not turn people away if they wanted to join.

Shaare Zedek Medical Centre provides maternity and neonatal care and treats patients of all religions and backgrounds. The hospital’s maternity department has more than 20,000 births each year, according to its own figures, making it one of the busiest in the world.

. Blankets from Borehamwood - SZMC 2025.jpeg (Photo: Shaare Zedek) [Missing Credit]

Its neonatal intensive care unit is the largest in Israel and can care for up to 70 babies at a time.

For Korklin, the project offers people a way to contribute at a time when many are looking for something practical they can do. “There’s so much negativity going on, but this gives hope,” she said.

In a LinkedIn post, Korklin described seeing the collection of finished hats and reflecting on the work behind them.

Baby hats available to be taken from Shaare Zedek hospital (Photo: Shaare Zedek) [Missing Credit]

“Each hat started with one person who simply wanted to do something,” she wrote. “Sometimes it’s not about how much you give, it’s about showing that you care.”