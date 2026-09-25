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Hundreds of hats stitched with love donated to Shaare Zedek babies

Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem has one of the busiest maternity departments in the world

September 25, 2026 17:12
2025 hats with love in the maternity department of Shaare Zedek Hospital (Photo: Shaare Zedek)
2025 hats in the maternity department of Shaare Zedek Hospital (Photo: Shaare Zedek)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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UK knitters are turning balls of wool into tiny hats for babies at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The initiative has brought together knitters from communities including London, Manchester and Borehamwood, with people donating their time to make hats and other knitted items for babies cared for at the hospital.

Katie Korklin, executive director of Shaare Zedek, said it began with people looking for practical ways to support the hospital.

Katie Korklin delivering knitted hats and blankets to Shaare Zedek Medical Center (Photo: Shaare Zedek)Katie Korklin delivering knitted hats and blankets to Shaare Zedek Medical Center (Photo: Shaare Zedek)[Missing Credit]

“People have always wanted to support,” she said. “Not everyone can give money… or go to Israel to help. But people have time to knit.”

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Topics:

Shaare Zedek

Jewish Care

Knitting

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