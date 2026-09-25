Hundreds of hats stitched with love donated to Shaare Zedek babies

UK knitters are turning balls of wool into tiny hats for babies at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
The initiative has brought together knitters from communities including London, Manchester and Borehamwood, with people donating their time to make hats and other knitted items for babies cared for at the hospital.
Katie Korklin, executive director of Shaare Zedek, said it began with people looking for practical ways to support the hospital.
“People have always wanted to support,” she said. “Not everyone can give money… or go to Israel to help. But people have time to knit.”
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