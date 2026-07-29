Become a Member
Community

Humphrey shines with bat as Belmont and Edgware see off Vale in game of fine margins

July 29, 2026 09:50
BECC'S Daniel Rabie in batting action against LMV.jpg
Belmont & Edgware Cricket Club 1st XI vs London Maccabi Vale 2nd XI. photo APIX

By

Maccabi GB,

Andrew Sherwood

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The last two remaining Jewish cricket clubs – Belmont and Edgware CC (BECC) and London Maccabi Vale (LMV) – played out a hard-fought league clash at Knebworth on Sunday.

Vale 2nd XI captain Jack Davis won the toss and elected to bat, which saw Josh Reynolds and Zack Feingold opening the bowling for BECC 1st XI, both striking early to leave Vale two wickets down for just one run.

Lior Hayman and Sam Feigenbaum rebuilt LMV’s innings, before the former was caught at slip by Aussie Daniel Rabie for 40.

Feigenbaum followed shortly after, bowled by BECC skipper Adam Morris, as did new batsman Harry Brand, who was dismissed by Zak Shipman.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Maccabi Cricket

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper