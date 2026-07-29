Holocaust survivor’s rescue by Sir Nicholas Winton features in travelling exhibition

When Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines escaped Prague at the age of nine, along with her sister, Eva, three, she didn’t comprehend the danger she and her family were in, believing it was “just an adventure”.
She is one of the last remaining survivors who was saved by the late Sir Nicholas Winton.
Her positive outlook was largely because her relatives didn’t tell her about the threats she faced as a Jewish child, but looking back on her childhood now, at the age of 96, she says: “I wish they had told us because I grew up with an almost carefree life for such a long time, and only since learning my story, I’ve had the ability to show what the Holocaust was like.”
Lady Milena and her sister were among the 669 Czech children – mostly Jewish – who were rescued by Sir Nicholas Winton on what became known as the Czech Kindertransport, from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia.
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