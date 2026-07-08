Holocaust survivor discovers his long-lost barmitzvah Sefer Torah in Brondesbury Park Shul

Standing up in a north London Synagogue, 100-year-old Holocaust survivor Kurt Marx emotionally read the first few lines of a parashah.
It may have looked like nothing out of the ordinary, but this moment was, in reality, framed by a rich and heartwarming backstory, as Marx found himself in front of the very same Sefer Torah from which he had read his barmitzvah portion nearly 88 years ago - in September 1938.
Discovering a piece of paper which recorded the dedication of the Sefer Torah in the now defunct Walm Lane Synagogue in February 1939, Kurt made some enquiries about its fate.
Thanks to some careful investigative work carried out by the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) and the United Synagogue, the Torah scroll was found at Brondesbury Park Synagogue.
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