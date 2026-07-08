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Holocaust survivor discovers his long-lost barmitzvah Sefer Torah in Brondesbury Park Shul

Kurt Marx had last read from the Sefer Torah just two months before Kristallnacht, when it was saved from destruction in Cologne – and later brought to the UK

July 8, 2026 15:02
Kurt Marx with the Sefer Torah from his barmitzvah (Photo: AJR/United Synagogue)
Kurt Marx with the Sefer Torah from his barmitzvah (Photo: AJR/United Synagogue)

By

Minnie Peters

2 min read
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Standing up in a north London Synagogue, 100-year-old Holocaust survivor Kurt Marx emotionally read the first few lines of a parashah.

It may have looked like nothing out of the ordinary, but this moment was, in reality, framed by a rich and heartwarming backstory, as Marx found himself in front of the very same Sefer Torah from which he had read his barmitzvah portion nearly 88 years ago - in September 1938.

Discovering a piece of paper which recorded the dedication of the Sefer Torah in the now defunct Walm Lane Synagogue in February 1939, Kurt made some enquiries about its fate.

Kurt Marx holding the certificate of dedication of the Sefer Torah at Walm Lane Synagogue in 1939 (Photo: AJR/United Synagogue)Kurt Marx holding the certificate of dedication of the Sefer Torah at Walm Lane Synagogue in 1939 (Photo: AJR/United Synagogue)[Missing Credit]

Thanks to some careful investigative work carried out by the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) and the United Synagogue, the Torah scroll was found at Brondesbury Park Synagogue.

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Topics:

Kindertransport

Barmitzvah

The United Synagogue

AJR

kurt marx

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