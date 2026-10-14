Historic East End synagogue receives nearly £200k in heritage grants

Sandys Row Synagogue, one of only two shuls still functioning in London’s East End, has received nearly £200,000 in grants to support a project which aims to ensure its future as a place of worship, heritage, and learning.
The synagogue is located inside a Grade II listed building, a former Georgian Huguenot Church, which was acquired by a group of immigrant Dutch Jews in the mid-19th century.
It is the oldest surviving Ashkenazi synagogue in London, open for Jewish worship since 1854, and retains its historic bimah, ark, and ladies gallery.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which helps to preserve, protect, and celebrate the UK’s heritage, has given a grant of £145,092 to the project. The Wolfson Family Charitable Trust has provided an additional £40,000.
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