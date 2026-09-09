High hole-y days: Jewish kid golfer sets sights on stardom after strong showing at national tournament

Teenage golfing prodigy James Poole drove, chipped and putted his way to 12th place in the prestigious Faldo Futures tournament, held at The Belfry last month.
James, who recently celebrated his barmitzvah, made it through two qualifying rounds which narrowed the field from more than 1,000 competitors down to just 55 finalists, before his impressive performance on the final day.
The group of wonderkid golfers played nine holes on the famous course, and James’ total of 37 shots – three over par – saw him finish in 12th place in the 11 to 12 age category, just four shots behind the winner.
“This is the biggest tournament I’ve played before, so it was really cool that I got there and finished up [positively],” James told the JC.
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