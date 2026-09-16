High five for Maccabi Lions in seasonal opener

Maccabi Lions kicked off the defence of their Maccabi Masters Football League title with a 5-0 win over Temple Fortune.

Craig Sanford scored twice, with Paul Lenchner, Jonny Keterman and Lollu Hibbert also all on target.

However, they don’t yet sit top of the table as EHRS went one better, beating St John’s Wood Tigers 6-0. Jake Masteran was the star of the show, netting four times, with Nick Riesel and James Cartmell also finding the back of the net.

However, the game of the day was a five-goal thriller as Hendon Harriers edged out Brady 3-2.

JJ Marrache put Hendon ahead with a superb individual effort from a narrow angle after 25 minutes, before Neil Kochane levelled the game before the interval from the penalty spot.

Brady took the lead shortly after the restart through Richard Binstock, but with just minutes left on the clock, Tony Plaskow put Harriers back on level terms with a glorious 25-yard effort. And their delight was completed shortly after when John Tobias scored the winner with an exquisite drive from 30 yards in the final minute.