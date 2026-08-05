Here goes Toronto! Team GB arrive in Canada for biggest Maccabi since 2018

The week combines elite sport with an extraordinary programme of Jewish life, education and community engagement. Alongside their competitions, athletes take part in Holocaust educational programmes, the JCC Cares volunteering initiative, social events with delegations from around the world, Shabbat with their local host families, and a visit to Niagara Falls. These experiences are designed to strengthen Jewish identity, build lifelong friendships and demonstrate that the Games are about far more than what happens on the field of play.

Team MGB U15 Boys Football Blue - Beat Argentina 2-0

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Team GB coach looks on as team GB u15 beat Argentina 2 - 0

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For Team Maccabi GB, wearing the Great Britain shirt represents both privilege and responsibility. Living with host families, sharing experiences with Jewish teenagers from across the globe and representing the British Jewish community provides an opportunity that few young people ever experience, and one that is hopefully a springboard for many more Maccabi Games in the future.

Team MGB U15 Boys Football Blue - Beat Argentina 2-0

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Behind every athlete stands an extraordinary team of volunteers. Joint heads of delegation Sammi and Laurence Myers have spent the past year leading every aspect of the preparation, from planning and logistics to safeguarding, welfare and ensuring every young person can enjoy the Games safely and confidently. Alongside them, the volunteer sports managers have dedicated countless evenings and weekends to coaching, selecting and preparing their squads, while also undertaking extensive training to understand the responsibilities that come with caring for young people overseas. Their commitment, professionalism and passion make experiences such as these possible. Around half of the delegation has also been joined in Toronto by family members, whose support adds another special dimension to a week that will create lifelong memories for athletes and supporters alike.

Betty Marco, 2nd Place - 50m Free (29.82) and 2nd place 100 fly (11488)

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As competitions got under way across Toronto, everyone involved with Team Maccabi GB hoped to see strong performances on the field, in the pool and on the track. But whatever the medal tally, the true success of the JCC Maccabi Games will once again be measured in the friendships formed, the confidence gained, the Jewish pride strengthened and the memories that will stay with these young people for the rest of their lives.