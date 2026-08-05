Here goes Toronto! Team GB arrive in Canada for biggest Maccabi since 2018

Team Maccabi GB is now firmly immersed in the 2026 JCC Maccabi Games, having arrived in Toronto on Sunday alongside thousands of Jewish teenagers from around the world for one of the largest celebrations of Jewish youth, sport and community.
The 46 athletes and 12-strong management team representing Great Britain have spent months preparing for the Games, competing across football, swimming, athletics and dance. Yet, as every former participant knows, the JCC Maccabi Games have always been about far more than sporting success.[Missing Credit]
After settling into life with their host families and meeting fellow athletes from across the Jewish world, the delegation enjoyed an unforgettable opening ceremony on Monday evening. More than 2,000 Jewish teenagers came together to celebrate Jewish unity, resilience and pride for the largest JCC Maccabi Games since 2018.
In true Olympic tradition, the United States delegations marched alphabetically, followed by the international delegations, including Great Britain, the Canadian host communities and finally Israel. For Team Maccabi GB’s athletes, marching behind the Union Flag was a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives.
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