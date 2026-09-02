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Helping Hands celebrates 25 years as backbone of Sussex Jewish community

The charity has helped locals with needs big and small since 2001

September 2, 2026 13:54
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Left to right: Amanda and Gary Epstein, Jacqui and Simon Rickman (photo: Paul Grant)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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Residents of the Sussex Jewish community came together last week to celebrate 25 years of local Jewish support network Helping Hands.

The garden party brought together people from across the community, many with a personal connection to the charity, having helped or been helped by the network since its inception in 2001.

Guests enjoying the celebration (photo: Paul Grant)Guests enjoying the celebration (photo: Paul Grant)[Missing Credit]

Volunteers, without whom cofounders Sarah Wilks and Liz Shaw emphasise the organisation would not exist, are assigned a wide range of tasks relating to the daily lives of members of the Jewish community in Sussex.

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