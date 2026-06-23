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Heaton Park survivor leads the way as he runs 10k at Maccabi GB Community Fun Run

Yoni Finlay ran the race only months after undergoing surgery following the terrorist attack

June 23, 2026 20:12
Yoni Finlay (Photo: Gaby Wine)
Yoni Finlay (Photo: Gaby Wine)

By

Gaby Wine

3 min read

One of the survivors of the terrorist attack on Yom Kippur at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester took part in the Maccabi GB Community Fun Run on Sunday, telling the JC he wanted to “prove to myself that I can still do it”.

Yoni survived while helping to protect worshippers at Heaton Park, when terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie was trying to break in. 

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Topics:

Maccabi Fun Run

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