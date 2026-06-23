Heaton Park survivor leads the way as he runs 10k at Maccabi GB Community Fun Run

Yoni was accidentally injured by a stray police bullet, and underwent a seven-hour operation. He then spent two weeks in hospital.

He decided to raise money for March of the Living, which started its match-funding campaign on Sunday – and is still raising money today – after attending the trip with the charity in April. The organisation takes people to learn about pre-Holocaust Jewish communities in Poland and to visit ghettos and death camps, including Auschwitz-Birkenau. Many participants then fly out to Israel.

Runners raising money for March of the Living. Yoni Finlay is third from left. Also pictured is JC columnist Lottie Cannon (second from right)

[Missing Credit]

Yoni told the JC: “I was very lucky and very privileged to attend the March of the Living. It was the most inspirational five days I’ve ever had. What they do is incredible. This is a very small way that I can give back and raise some money for them, and encourage other people to go on it.”

Asked how he had found the 10km run during a particularly hot June, the father of four said: “Difficult, very hot, but I got through it, and it’s great to run with other people, which makes it a lot easier.”

He added: “It’s great that I can still do this, and part of it is proving to myself that I can still do it. Physically, I’m almost there. Emotionally, [I have] a way to go still.”

Yon was one of thousands who gathered for the largest communal sporting event in the UK Jewish calendar.

With supporters of 85 charities from across the community taking part, the event “was a powerful demonstration of the generosity and incredible community spirit that underpin Jewish communal life, while shining a light on the vital work of the charities involved”, said organisers.

Each race – 1km, 5km and 10 km, as well as a 5km walk – began with the sound of the shofar.

Charity mascots from (left to right) JNF, Jami, Camp Simcha and Jewish Care (Photo: Maccabi GB)

[Missing Credit]

Personal trainer Emma Bord led the runners’ warm-up before handing over to the official 10km and 5km race starter, Sir Ken Olisa OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, who shared a message of solidarity from His Majesty The King.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, who started the 1km race, told the more than 1,000 participants that the Community Fun Run was his “favourite event of the year”.

Charlie and Lilia at the JC stand (Photo: Gaby Wine)

[Missing Credit]

Other notable attendees included D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh, who, at 101, was the oldest participant of the day.

He was raising funds for AJEX, the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women.

D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh (Photo: Maccabi GB)

[Missing Credit]

Runners and spectators also enjoyed a lively Family Fun Zone, featuring a climbing wall, inflatables, glitter tattoos and arts and crafts, alongside a Jewish Police Association police car and a Hatzola Herts ambulance for children to explore.

World Jewish Relief were at the charity fair (Photo: Gaby Wine)

[Missing Credit]

There were also shows throughout the day from the Vanessa Class School of Dance, the Israeli Dance Institute and Rimon Jewish Primary School Choir.

Small businesses sold their products and the JLC charity fair gave the participating charities the chance to showcase what they do and engage with runners and supporters.

Familial Dysautonomia UK (FD.UK) was one of the charities at the charity fair

[Missing Credit]

Kisharon Langdon hosted a sensory room, creating a welcoming space for anyone needing a moment away from the crowds, while Norwood’s hub beside the Family Fun Zone gave visitors the chance to learn more about its work and the support it provides.

Dads and their children take to the tracks for Father's Day, which fell on the same day as the fun run (Photo: Maccabi GB)

[Missing Credit]

Speaking after the event, Maccabi GB’s chief executive Ashley Lerner said: “At a time when some may have expected our community to stay away, stay indoors or keep its head down, the Maccabi GB Community Fun Run proved the opposite. It was a day of fun, fundraising and a community full of smiles.

"I truly believe that together we showed what it means to be one Jewish community, moving, giving and celebrating together. It is an honour for Maccabi GB to deliver this event, but its success has been built by the community, for the community.”

Runners for Chana, the fertility support charity (Photo: Chana)

[Missing Credit]

Maccabi GB paid tribute to its sponsors, particularly Charity Extra, who supported runners’ fundraising efforts.

They also thanked the Jewish Volunteering Network (JVN) for providing volunteers and CST for keeping participants and their families safe.

Lerner said: “Through sport, fun and fundraising, it was a visible expression of Jewish pride and strength at a time when that does not always feel easy.”