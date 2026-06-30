‘We’re immensely proud that we’ve sent a GB squad to the Maccabiah Games in Israel’

The third-biggest sporting event in the world got underway last night, but while global politics means this year’s Maccabiah Games may be a slightly watered-down version of games of the past, Team Maccabi GB’s General Team Manager Andrew Myers says participation in Israel has never been so important and significant.
While the GB team is more used to sending over in the region of 400 people, split across four age groups, this time round sees a squad of 14 athletes competing in four sports across two age groups; tennis – both open and masters, pickleball, chess and the Maccabi Man event.
Explaining what it means to him to be able to send over even a small number of athletes, Myers says: “These are incredibly mixed emotions. Above everything else, we’re immensely proud that Maccabi GB has been able to send a delegation to Israel. Just being here, standing alongside Jewish athletes from around the world, feels incredibly important.
“At the same time, there’s a huge amount of sadness. Before the current conflict we were preparing to bring a delegation of around 400 people, just as we had before last year’s postponement. Today we’re a team of just 20, including myself and Danny Schindler as assistant general team manager.
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