‘We’re immensely proud that we’ve sent a GB squad to the Maccabiah Games in Israel’

“We know there are hundreds of young, open athletes and masters’ competitors who dreamed of representing GB, but simply haven’t had that opportunity because of circumstances completely beyond their control. I’m beyond gutted that they will not be able to be in Israel. We all wish things could have been different.

“There’s pride in being here, but also a real sense of responsibility that we’re representing not only ourselves, but everyone who should have been alongside us.”

While planning for a Maccabiah can take more than a year, plans for this year’s event were a lot more last-minute. “It’s probably been the most challenging set of logistics that an organising committee and Maccabi GB has ever faced,” Myers says. “Every decision had to be made carefully, balancing the desire to support the games with the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved. Plans changed constantly as the situation evolved.

“There wasn’t one single moment when everything suddenly became certain. It was a gradual process of adapting, reassessing and making the best decisions possible based on the information available at the time.

“The commitment, understanding and patience and kindness of all those selected and of the managers and coaches who put in so much of their own time to try and achieve what was often the impossible is something that I will really take away from the whole process. It was really remarkable.”

He believes this year’s tournament will be a lot more poignant. “I think everything will mean that little bit more. Normally the games are about sport, friendship and competition, and they still are. But this year there’s another dimension.

“Standing in the opening ceremony, hearing Hatikvah and wearing a GB shirt in Israel will be incredibly emotional because everyone understands what it has taken just to get here. Those moments remind us that Maccabi is about far more than winning medals. It’s about identity, community and standing together. I think everyone will remember those moments long after they remember individual results.”

He adds: “Leading any MGB delegation is an honour, but given everything that’s happened over the past two years, this one feels particularly special. If our athletes return home feeling proud of how they represented GB and proud that they stood with Israel during such a difficult period, then I’ll consider it a successful games.”

“Medals aren’t the measure of success this year”, he says. “Success is our athletes competing with pride, supporting one another and representing Great Britain with integrity. If medals come alongside that, then that’s fantastic, but they’re not the only thing that defines these games.”

And elaborating on what he hopes his athletes take from the games, he concludes: “I hope they come home with lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories and enormous pride in what they’ve been part of.

“Very few sporting events are about something bigger than sport, but I think these games are.

“I hope years from now they’ll be able to say that, despite everything that was happening in the world, they represented their country, supported Israel and experienced something truly unique.

“Those memories and experiences will stay with them far longer than any medal ever could.”