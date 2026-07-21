Hand in Hand put feet on pedals to raise vital funds to support families

Teenage volunteers who support vulnerable members of the community have raised over £45,000 for the charity Hand in Hand from cycling hundreds of kilometres through the Hertfordshire countryside.
Seventy-two boys aged 13 to18 chose between 65Km, 85Km and 120km cycle routes and rode in small groups, supported by adult riders, volunteer marshals and several drivers.
After the event, Hand in Hand hosted a celebratory barbecue, and participants benefited from ice baths, sports massages and the chance to relax in a private swimming pool.
One rider said: "That ride was awesome. Every step of the way, we were looked after, and the BBQ was amazing. I can't wait to do it again next year, and I'll make sure all my friends sign up too."
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