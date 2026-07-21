Hand in Hand put feet on pedals to raise vital funds to support families

“My son had the best experience,” said one parent. “He has never done something like this before and is so proud of what he achieved. Thank you so much for everything you do for our teens, showing them that they really can achieve the unimaginable.”

Hand in Hand works with 1,200 teenagers in London and Manchester, who volunteer their time weekly to provide companionship and practical support to children who are living in challenging circumstances. These may include a family member with a mental or physical illness or disability, divorce, post-natal complications, death of a parent or severe financial hardship.

Hand in Hand cyclists enjoying the post-ride barbecue (Photo: Hand in Hand)

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The charity also helps the elderly and housebound through befriending visits, shopping, prescription collections and providing care packages.

Eliezer Gilbert, CEO of Hand in Hand, said: “I am incredibly proud of every one of these young volunteers. Week after week, they give their time to bring joy, friendship and support to children who need it most.

“This bike ride showed that same spirit of compassion, determination and teamwork. By pushing themselves to complete this challenge, they have raised vital funds that will enable Hand in Hand to support even more children and families.”

The money raised will go towards recruitment, training and safeguarding, which is carried out by professional staff. “These essential behind-the-scenes functions enable hundreds of volunteers to make a life-changing difference each week,” said Gilbert.

Hand in Hand cyclists on the road (Photo: Hand in Hand)

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The annual bike ride is one of Hand in Hand’s flagship fundraising events to celebrate its young volunteers and to help many more children and families benefit from the charity.