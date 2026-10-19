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Hampstead Synagogue puts multi-million pound plans in place to attract the younger generation

The shul has been given a cornerstone donation from the Manny and Brigitta Davidson Foundation

October 19, 2026 16:40
An artist's impression of the Manny and Brigitta Davidson Community Centre at Hampstead Synagogue (Photo: United Synagogue)
An artist's impression of the Manny and Brigitta Davidson Community Centre at Hampstead Synagogue (Photo: United Synagogue)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A north-west London synagogue is to undergo a £5 million transformation to turn its community centre into a new hub for Jewish life.

Hampstead Synagogue announced that a multi-million-pound gift from the Manny and Brigitta Davidson Foundation would allow work to move forward with a long-planned redevelopment.

The modernised building, which will be named the Manny & Brigitta Davidson Community Centre after Hampstead Synagogue member Brigitta and her late husband, who was also a member, aims to create a modern, accessible space for the congregation and the hundreds of young Jewish adults living in and around West Hampstead.

The redevelopment will include a refurbished function hall, modern kitchen facilities, a new Beit Midrash and a dedicated centre for young adults.

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Hampstead Synagogue

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