Hampstead Synagogue puts multi-million pound plans in place to attract the younger generation

There are also plans to create a commercial space intended to generate long-term income for the synagogue, alongside improvements to security, accessibility and technology.

Richard Abramson, chair of Hampstead Synagogue, described the funding as a turning point for the community.

“This is a transformational moment for Hampstead Synagogue,” he said. “We are profoundly grateful to the Manny and Brigitta Davidson Foundation and to the other donors who have already stepped forward to support this vision.”

Rabbi Akiva and Rebbetzin Batya Rosenblatt, who joined the community earlier this year, said the donation would have an impact well beyond the synagogue’s existing membership.

“We pay tribute to Brigitta’s visionary leadership and generosity, which will transform Jewish life both for Hampstead Synagogue’s members and for the many young Jews living in West Hampstead and the surrounding area,” they said.

“We have already seen in our short time here a real thirst among young Jews for a more meaningful connection with their faith and traditions.”

They added that the new building would provide “a state-of-the-art home to bring people together to celebrate Shabbat, festivals and Jewish cultural events”.

Since their arrival, the Rosenblatts’ initiatives have attracted both members and newcomers, with events designed to bring younger Jews into communal life. Wrap & Run, which sees men put on tefillin together before heading out for a morning run, has drawn dozens of participants, and young professionals’ kiddushim, Shabbat activities and matchmaking events have also helped build connections.

The new centre was intended to give these programmes a permanent home and allow them to expand, combining social events with Jewish learning, networking and social action, they said.

While the donation has provided the project’s financial foundation, further fundraising would be needed to complete the £5 million scheme, said synagogue leaders, who added that significant pledges had already been received from other supporters and a wider campaign would launch shortly.

Saul Taylor, president of the United Synagogue, said the gift from the Manny and Brigitta Davidson Foundation reflected confidence in both the congregation’s leadership and its recent growth.

“This remarkable donation is testament to the outstanding work of Rabbi and Rebbetzin Rosenblatt and the leadership of Hampstead Synagogue,” he said.

He described the donation as “an incredible vote of confidence” in a community experiencing a renaissance, adding that the United Synagogue was seeking to engage and inspire hundreds of young people in the area.