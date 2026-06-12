Grant scheme ‘sparks the future’ for young Jewish adults

Other projects have included adding events to the social calendar of Minyan Hatza’ir, a space at Finchley Synagogue for modern Orthodox young adults, who were able to enjoy a Chanukah casino night and a Purim cocktail-making evening.

Minyan Hatza’ir’s founder, Elliot Berke, expressed his appreciation for the grant. “The microgrant has taken our community to the next level, attracting an even bigger and more diverse audience, and enabling us to offer more social activities over and above our weekly services.”

One grant contributed towards subsidised places on a trip to Poland, organised by the young Jewish professionals’ network Spark. Co-organiser Johnny Rosen said: “The strength of the community formed on the trip has endured well beyond the programme itself, with integration into ongoing activities and continued participation across the Spark young adult network.”

Meanwhile, Sally Patterson is preparing her launch of The Table: Shabbat Dinners for Young Jews in London, which will provide relaxed, small-scale gatherings for young Jewish adults who feel disconnected from formal communal spaces.

Co-chair of Spark the Future Carolyn Bogush said: “By placing resources directly in the hands of young people, the scheme is enabling a new generation not just to participate in Jewish life, but to shape it – designing experiences, building networks, and creating the kinds of spaces in which they and their peers want to belong.”

Round 2 of Spark the Future microgrants is open now until 31st July. Click here to apply or go to: thejlc.org/microgrant-initiative