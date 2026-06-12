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Grant scheme ‘sparks the future’ for young Jewish adults

‘This enables the next generation of leaders not just to participate in Jewish life, but to shape it too’

June 12, 2026 11:31
Anything but Trivia - a Spark the Future Microgrant Scheme initiative (Photo: the JLC)
Anything but Trivia - a Spark the Future microgrant scheme initiative (Photo: the JLC)

By

Alma Green

1 min read

Hundreds of young people who risked falling off the “‘post-university cliff edge” of Jewish communal life have stayed engaged, thanks to a groundbreaking microgrant scheme.

Since its launch in September, the Jewish Leadership Council’s Spark the Future initiative has funded numerous projects for and by young Jewish adults, who, after enjoying a full calendar of Jewish activities while at university, found themselves at a loss after graduation.

With the scheme’s support, a games night created by Yona Taub, has evolved into its own brand, “Anything but Trivia”, which converts the traditional British pub quiz into a debate-driven social event.

“We didn’t just host a quiz night,” Yona said. “We created a much-needed hub where Jewish young adults could effortlessly bridge networks and build lasting friendships, all while raising vital funds for charity and showcasing the power of microgrant-supported spaces.”

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Topics:

The JLC

Young people

Spark the Future Microgrant Scheme

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