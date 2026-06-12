Grant scheme ‘sparks the future’ for young Jewish adults

Hundreds of young people who risked falling off the “‘post-university cliff edge” of Jewish communal life have stayed engaged, thanks to a groundbreaking microgrant scheme.
Since its launch in September, the Jewish Leadership Council’s Spark the Future initiative has funded numerous projects for and by young Jewish adults, who, after enjoying a full calendar of Jewish activities while at university, found themselves at a loss after graduation.
With the scheme’s support, a games night created by Yona Taub, has evolved into its own brand, “Anything but Trivia”, which converts the traditional British pub quiz into a debate-driven social event.
“We didn’t just host a quiz night,” Yona said. “We created a much-needed hub where Jewish young adults could effortlessly bridge networks and build lasting friendships, all while raising vital funds for charity and showcasing the power of microgrant-supported spaces.”
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